Donal Skehan among stars evacuated from ITV studios due to ‘bomb scare’

Donal Skehan was among stars evacuated from ITV studios due to a “bomb scare” today.

The celebrity chef was on This Morning showing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how to make raspberry cheesecake bars when they were pulled off air following a security alert.

Taking to Instagram, Donal shared a video of people being evacuated from ITV studios in West London.

He captioned the post: “Slightly scary stuff we’ve just been evacuated due to a bomb scare at the studios!”

The father-of-two also shared a photo of him on set, and wrote: “Bloody heck that was an eventful morning in London!”

“Just finished making raspberry cheesecake bars on @thismorning and Phil & Holly went to an ad break before we got told there was a bomb scare and the whole studio and television center building had to evacuate.”

“Roads and tube stations were closed, scary stuff! Thankfully everything all clear now, grateful to all the staff and team at @itv who got everyone out safely.”

According to MailOnline, staff were evacuated from ITV studios after police were alerted to a suspicious item at Wood Lane, White City.

The channel was forced to pull a live episode of This Morning during an ad break, and cancelled the following programme Loose Women.

Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police confirmed: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.”

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”