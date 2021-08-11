The Irish influencer found love again after calling off her wedding to Damien Quirke last year

Dominique Nugent goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Dominique Nugent has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

The Dublin native recently found love again after calling off her wedding to her longterm boyfriend Damien Quirke – following a heartbreaking “betrayal”.

Sharing a series of recent and throwback photos with her new beau to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the Irish influencer wrote: “Maybe it was always supposed to be us two🥰👩🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽”

“9 years later and we found our way back to each other ✨ a few baby face throwbacks for good measure 😆”

Louise Cooney commented on the post: “Oh stop 🔥😍 what a gorgeous couple! So happy for you!”

Rosie Connolly wrote: “Absolutely meant to be… never seen you look so happy ❤️ You deserve the world 🔥”

Dominique’s new romance comes after her devastating split from Damien, who she got engaged to in 2018.

The 31-year-old regularly documented life as a bride-to-be on Instagram, however, Dominique sparked concern in August 2020 when she suddenly disappeared from social media.

Weeks later, she announced her split from Damien in a devastating post.

Sharing a photo of herself in her wedding dress, Dominique told her followers: “I have never felt such intense sadness or been so blindsided by anyone, to be betrayed by the person I loved the most was the most heartbreaking thing…”

Back in April, Dominique confirmed she was dating again – after “rekindling something” with a former flame.

She told Stellar magazine: “It’s obviously very hard at the minute but I have met somebody new, or rather rekindled something with somebody, and it’s exciting.”

“If you said to me this time seven months ago that I would have met somebody new I would have never thought it would happen. And now I think that it was maybe supposed to work out this way.”

Dominique explained: “It wasn’t me going online, it was just someone getting in contact after so many years so it kind of felt natural and normal.”

“It is a little bit scary because I never thought I’d meet anyone again or have these types of feelings again, so it’s mad but it’s exciting. But I’m in such a different mindset and I was before this happened.”

“I was in a good place to meet someone even though I wasn’t actively looking or expecting it. I would have happily been single for years, because I wouldn’t have sought it out.”

She continued: “Before I met him, I felt like I was in such a good place. My mam might say to me ‘are you happy now?’ and I’m like ‘yeah, but I was happy before I met him.’”

“It’s not because of someone, I made myself happy first and that’s a really big thing. We don’t need to take any baggage into the next relationship.”

“So I just felt whilst obviously there are things I might still deal with and still have issues with along the way, I can be open about them and that’s a huge thing.”

“I think honesty is the way forward, maybe I didn’t have that in the last relationship and that’s what maybe led to the breakdown of it in the end.”