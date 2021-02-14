Dominique Nugent admits she thought she would ‘never be happy again’ after calling off her wedding

Dominique Nugent has admitted she thought she would “never be happy again” after calling off her wedding to ex-fiancé Damien.

The popular Irish influencer revealed she had split from her long term love in September, telling her followers that she had been “betrayed” by her other half.

The Dublin fashion and beauty guru spoke to Georgie Crawford on The Good Glow podcast, where she admitted she felt like she was “grieving” a loss.

“I didn’t see it coming…When I think of the first three weeks they were so, so bad,” she recalled.

“I didn’t want to be here. I’ve never felt like that before. I would normally be quite a positive person and I like being happy and making people happy and I just felt like I brought so much sadness to everyone around me.”

“I felt like I was robbed of my future, but I felt robbed of my past as well because the happy memories were tainted,” Dominique explained.

“It’s something called living loss. The person is still alive but you’re grieving the loss of them… I really felt that because it was like a loss… but you couldn’t look back and have happy memories.”

Dominique revealed she went to see a medium after the split as she wanted to know would she “ever feel happy again”.

“Everyone was like, ‘You will, it’s just time,’ which is very true I see now looking back. But at the time when you’re feeling it, you just feel it’s never going to be any different. It’s always going to feel like an emptiness inside you.”

“[The medium] just looked straight at me and said, ‘You will be happy again’… And then she told me I’d be happy at Christmas time.”

“She said I’d be dating someone at Christmas which wasn’t true, but it gave me that hope. I felt positive after going to it even though I was still in the midst of proper heartbreak,” she explained.

“I was wishing away my life, I was like, ‘I need it to be December, I need to be happy again.’ But then I was absolutely dreading Christmas. There was all these different dates that I wanted to get by…”

“It was hard, it was a long process… But it’s the new year now and I’m so glad that it’s here. I feel positive and much happier.”

“Obviously I felt like it was my whole life and he was my whole life, but there’s so much more to life than one relationship… At the start I felt so hopeless, but now I have hope for the future.”