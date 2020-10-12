Dominic West’s wife ‘devastated’ and ‘heartbroken’ after being seen kissing actress Lily James

The Affair star is married to Limerick woman Catherine Fitzgerald

Dominic West’s wife Catherine Fitzgerald is said to be “devastated” after photos emerged of the actor on a romantic getaway with actress Lily James.

The pair were photographed in Rome, where they were seen kissing, putting their arms around each other and enjoying an intimate lunch.

Dominic, 50, married Catherine in 2010, and now The UK Sun reports she thought they were “very much together” thinking they had a “good marriage”.

A well-placed source also added that she has been trying to call him since the pictures were published, but he is allegedly “ignoring” her calls.

In the photos Dominic looks smitten with Lily, 31, who just recently split from actor Matt Smith.

Ironically Dominic’s most recent big role was in The Affair, where he played Noah Sollaway, a writer who cheats on his long time wife with a younger woman.

“Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone,” an insider told the publication.

“She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

“She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over.”

A separate pal told MailOnline: “To say she’s in shock would be an understatement.

“She’s heartbroken and has got nothing to publicly say. She needs to be left alone and have some time to herself.”

It comes just weeks after Lily was linked to Captain America star Chris Evans.