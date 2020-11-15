Dominic West ‘splits’ from his publicists amid Lily James drama

Dominic West has reportedly split from his publicists at Narrative PR.
The agency confirmed the news with the Mail On Sunday, revealing they were on a “hiatus” with the actor.
The 51-year-old has dominated headlines in recent weeks, after he was papped kissing actress Lily James while on a weekend in Rome, sparking concerns for his marriage.
After the scandal erupted last month, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds.
However, insiders have claimed there was a lot of tension behind the scenes, and some feared their marriage was “as good as over”.
Despite recent reports, Catherine recently told MailOnline that their marriage is “fine”.
The 49-year-old told a reporter: “We’re fine, thank you very much, yes we are. Things are OK between us.”
“We don’t need any advice from anyone, thank you,” she added.
The publication also quoted a ‘close friend’ of Catherine, who insisted the couple are “working through their problems”.
They said: “Yes, Catherine was devastated and humiliated by the pictures of Dom with Lily. And it’s well documented and clear what his views on infidelity are.”
“It may surprise a lot of people but that doesn’t mean their marriage is close to ending. They have had some difficult discussions but are still very much together.”
“They’ve got a lovely family and she wants to do everything she can to keep it together,” they added.
Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.
Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.
Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle.
Dominic and Catherine officially bought the castle last year, to save it from being sold on.