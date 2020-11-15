Dominic West ‘splits’ from his publicists amid Lily James drama

The actor's marriage has dominated headlines in recent weeks

Dominic West has reportedly split from his publicists at Narrative PR.

The agency confirmed the news with the Mail On Sunday, revealing they were on a “hiatus” with the actor.

The 51-year-old has dominated headlines in recent weeks, after he was papped kissing actress Lily James while on a weekend in Rome, sparking concerns for his marriage.

After the scandal erupted last month, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds.

However, insiders have claimed there was a lot of tension behind the scenes, and some feared their marriage was “as good as over”.