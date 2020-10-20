Dominic West confirms wife Catherine flew to Ireland WITHOUT him – but insists their relationship is ‘fine’

The couple's marriage recently hit headlines - after Dominic was papped kissing Lily James in Italy

Dominic West confirms wife Catherine flew to Ireland WITHOUT him – but...

Dominic West has confirmed his wife Catherine FitzGerald recently flew to Ireland without him, but the actor has insisted their relationship is “fine”.

Last week, the 51-year-old shocked fans when he was papped ‘kissing’ his co-star Lily James in Italy – sparking fears for his marriage.

However just one day later, Dominic and his Irish wife Catherine put on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds.

In photos published by The Sun, the actor kissed his wife outside their family home, and issued a statement which read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

The next day, it was reported that Dominic and Catherine had returned to Glin Castle in Co. Limerick, where the couple have lived on-and-off for years.

But in another turn of events, Dominic has revealed his wife travelled back to Ireland on her own.

Speaking to MailOnline, Dominic said: “She’s on a work trip. She’s gone by herself.”

When asked if they’re still together, the actor laughed and said: “Of course we are, very much together. Our relationship is fine.”

Dominic was also questioned about his trip to Rome with Lily James, and he simply replied: “It’s nobody’s business.”

According to MailOnline, Catherine is currently “holed up” at Glin Castle with her mother Olga FitzGerald.

A source said: “She’s here. She’s just trying to get some rest, totally understandably after what she’s been through.”

“We had photographers here last week but there’s strictly no admittance to the castle grounds and she’s not coming out anyway. The Gardai moved them on.”

“This is her home, her favourite place in the world and she feels safe here. It’s natural that she’d come home to her mother. It must be hell what she’s going through.”

The insider also claimed: “She is absolutely devastated at those pictures and their story will inevitably have a sad ending.”

Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle.

Dominic and Catherine officially bought the castle last year, to save it from being sold on.