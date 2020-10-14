Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald ‘return to Ireland’ amid Lily James drama

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald have reportedly returned to Ireland amid the Lily James drama.

Over the weekend, Lily and Dominic were photographed in Rome – where they were seen kissing, putting their arms around each other and enjoying an intimate lunch.

Dominic returned home to his wife Catherine FitzGerald on Monday night, and the married couple shocked the world by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds on Tuesday morning – insisting their marriage was “still strong”.

According to the MailOnline, the couple have since returned to Glin Castle in Limerick, which they are said to have bought last year to rescue it from being sold on.

Dominic married the Irish landscape designer back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

Despite releasing a statement insisting their marriage is “strong” and that they are both “very much still together”, an insider told the MailOnline that Catherine “is privately fuming” over the photos of her husband with Lily.

“There are some difficult conversations to be had, but those will take place behind closed doors,” they continued.

“For now she was happy to display a show of unity and will always put her family first.”

Another old acquaintance said: “I saw those pictures today. I don’t know what’s going on. Catherine is very direct. There’s no nonsense with her.”

“She’s always been kind and sweet but she doesn’t take crap. I think anyone who knows her would say that. She’s a very cool person. I just hope she’s ok.”

Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.

The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.

Lily has remained silent since the scandal broke, but returned to work on Tuesday to appear on a video call to promote her new film Rebecca.