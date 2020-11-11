Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald put on a united front AGAIN amid Lily James drama

The news comes amid reports their marriage was "as good as over"

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald have put on a united front once again amid the Lily James drama.

Last month, Dominic was papped packing on the PDA during a romantic weekend to Rome with actress Lily – sparking concerns for his marriage.

Following the scandal, the actor and his Irish wife Catherine stepped out publicly and insisted their marriage is “strong”, with the latest reports suggesting otherwise.

Despite a “family friend” claiming that their marriage was “as good as over”, the MailOnline have since published photographs of the couple heading out for a run together near their Cotswolds home.

Catherine appeared in good spirits as she ran with her husband, even smiling for the camera.

The latest photos come following reports that Catherine was “crushed” after Dominic reportedly admitted to having feelings for Lily.

An insider told The Sun: “Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily.”

“At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that.”

“Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with,” the source added.

“She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

A day after Dominic returned home from his trip to Rome with Lily, the 50-year-old actor and his wife put on a united front amid concerns for their marriage.

The couple kissed outside their family home in Chippenham, Wiltshire and read a handwritten statement insisting that they were still very much together.

The statement read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” and was signed by the couple.

A source recently told E! News that Lily James was “shocked” when Dominic and Catherine put on a united front: “She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing.”

“She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married. She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” the insider added.