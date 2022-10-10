Domhnall Gleeson wins praise for ‘calling out’ TV host

Domhnall Gleeson has won praise for calling out an American TV host for mispronouncing his name.

The Irish actor recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when he brought up the time the TV presenter butchered his name.

The Dublin native said: “A few weeks ago you had Steve Carrell on the show, and you said ‘Now in this series you are with Dom-nom-nal Gleeson.'”

Shaking his head with embarrassment, Stephen replied: “Yes I said Dom-nom-nal…”

“It was a car crash. It was a mess,” Domhnall continued, before the TV host said: “Well you can’t blame me, Irish names are impossible!”

Not letting him get away with it, the 39-year-old responded: “I’m not gonna take this from a Colbert!”

A clip of their interaction was shared by Twitter user @amyohconnor, who captioned the post: “Deeply obsessed with Domhnall Gleeson calling out Stephen Colbert for making a hames of the pronunciation of his name.”

Responding to her tweet, one Twitter user said: “As a Colm born and raised in Western Canada, I’d like to say he’s doing God’s work and I’d like to donate to his GoFundMe.”

Another wrote: “He’s actually a bit pissed off looking. Anyway how hard is it to google a pronunciation. They know right well what they’re at.”

Rich O’Shea also shared the clip on Twitter, and wrote: “As if I couldn’t love Domhnall Gleeson anymore…”