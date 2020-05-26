Doja Cat responds to racism accusations – after fans tried to ‘cancel’ her on social media

The 24-year-old has finally spoken out

Doja Cat responds to racism accusations – after fans tried to ‘cancel’...

Doja Cat has finally responded to those racism accusations, after fans tried to ‘cancel’ her on social media.

The hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty started trending on Twitter over the weekend, after a 2015 song containing a racial slur resurfaced online.

The 24-year-old was also accused of taking part in racist online chats in the past.

In a statement posted on Instagram last night, Doja Cat wrote: “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter…”

She explained: “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations.”

“I’m sorry to everyone that I offended. I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” she continued.

“It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use that term in my music.”

Doja finished her statement by writing: “I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously.”

“I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that everybody moving forward. Thank you.”

