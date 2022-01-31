Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Megan Thee Stallion among the acts announced for Longitude 2022

Longitude will return to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 1st to Sunday July 3rd 2022.

Doja Cat and Dave will headline the festival on Friday, while Tyler, The Creator and Megan Thee Stallion are Saturday’s top acts. A$AP Rocky and The Kid Laroi will close the festival on Sunday night.

Polo G, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Aitch, Central Cee, Ski Mask The Slump God, M Huncho, Digga D, ArrDee, Pa Salieu, CKAy, Denise Chaila, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll and Sello have also been announced for this year’s festival, with many more to be announced on a later date.

Weekend Tickets are €239.50 and Day Tickets are €99.50, including booking fee.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4 from 9am in Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.

Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, as presale tickets go on sale at www.three.ie/3plus on February 2nd at 9am, 48 hours before general release.