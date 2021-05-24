Home Top Story Doireann Garrihy’s new 2FM co-hosts confirmed following Eoghan McDermott’s departure

Doireann Garrihy’s new 2FM co-hosts confirmed following Eoghan McDermott’s departure

The brand new breakfast show starts Monday, May 31

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Doireann took a break from the show following her co-host Eoghan McDermott's departure | Picture: Kinlan Photography

Doireann Garrihy’s new 2FM co-hosts have been confirmed following Eoghan McDermott’s departure.

The presenter will be returning to the station on May 31 for a brand new three-hour breakfast show, where she will be joined by Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Doireann said: “I can’t wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl. It’s a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We’ve had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks and I just know that our listeners will love it.”

Andres Poveda

Carl said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha. I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig. We’re so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone’s day.”

Donncha added: “I’m delighted to be part of 2FM Breakfast. It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann & Carl and the fantastic breakfast team. I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio. Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity.”

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl airs 6am–9am weekdays on RTÉ 2FM.

Doireann Garrihy
Picture: Andres Poveda

RTÉ confirmed Eoghan’s departure from 2fm on March 8, two weeks after he suddenly disappeared from the Breakfast show.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Picture: Kinlan Photography
Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR