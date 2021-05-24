Doireann Garrihy’s new 2FM co-hosts confirmed following Eoghan McDermott’s departure

Doireann Garrihy’s new 2FM co-hosts have been confirmed following Eoghan McDermott’s departure.

The presenter will be returning to the station on May 31 for a brand new three-hour breakfast show, where she will be joined by Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Doireann said: “I can’t wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl. It’s a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We’ve had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks and I just know that our listeners will love it.”

Carl said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha. I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig. We’re so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone’s day.”

Donncha added: “I’m delight ed to be part of 2FM Breakfast. It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann & Carl and the fantastic breakfast team. I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio. Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity.”

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl airs 6am–9am weekdays on RTÉ 2FM.

RTÉ confirmed Eoghan’s departure from 2fm on March 8, two weeks after he suddenly disappeared from the Breakfast show.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”