Doireann Garrihy’s 2FM colleagues surprised her in the best way on her 30th birthday.

The radio presenter turned the big 3-0 today, and celebrated the occasion with her 2FM Breakfast co-hosts Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

In a video shared by Carl on Instagram, the duo showered her with confetti as they welcomed her into work.

Carl and Donncha even wore suits for the occasion, and presented her with gold ’30’ balloons.

Doireann was clearly overwhelmed by the surprise, as Carl zoomed in on her shocked reaction.

In the comment section, the RTÉ star commented: “Best friends and colleagues I could possibly ask for ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Dublin native also revealed how the 2FM Breakfast team decorated the studio for her birthday.

Sharing a photo with her birthday balloons, Doireann said she had “best start to the day with the best colleagues”.

After finishing their show at 9am this morning, the team then went for a celebratory breakfast at Layla’s in Ranelagh.