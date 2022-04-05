Doireann Garrihy splits from boyfriend Paddy Wilson

Doireann Garrihy has split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson after three years together.

The RTÉ 2FM star, who moved in with her beau in March 2020, shared the news on the latest episode of her The Laughs Of Your Life podcast with Michael Bublé.

The popular presenter told the Canadian singer: “I am 29, I am 30 next month, I am recently out of a relationship. What would your advice be to me hurtling into the thirties?”

Michael replied: “I have a feeling that I don’t have to give you this advice because you strike me as a person that already instinctually understands… be in this moment.”

“And enjoy and be grateful for the health of your family, for your beautiful life, for the love that you are bringing the whole world. Because obviously so many people watch you and listen to you and you are bringing so much joy and enjoy every second of it.”

“And by the way, those good things, those huge things that happen to you, just stay even. And the bad sh*t that happens to you, just stay even because time is on your side.”

“It was always on your side and everything is going to get better, even when you feel like it could never get better, it is going to get better.”

Michael then joked: “Was that too much?”, to which Doireann replied: “I am just trying to stay professional and not well up.”

Doireann and Paddy were first publicly linked in December of 2019.

Irish Love Island star Greg O’Shea later outed their relationship, accidentally bringing it up during the 2FM Breakfast Show.