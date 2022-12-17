Doireann Garrihy sparks romance rumours with new man

Doireann Garrihy has sparked romance rumours with comedian Mark Mehigan.

The pair enjoyed a romantic night in the Powerscourt Hotel on Friday night.

The 30-year-old, who was recently announced as the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars, took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek at their stay.

Doireann shared a video of the camera panning around the lobby of the Powerscourt Hotel, which was decked out for Christmas, writing: “My favourite weekend of the year, one before Christmas… @powerscourthotel 😍”

In another video, the RTÉ 2FM Breakfast presenter shared a glimpse at their hotel room, penning: “I’m sick of myself playing Christmas songs on my stories but here we are 😂. This room 🥹😍.”

Doireann then shared a snap of herself enjoying a glass of prosecco, which Mark also shared on his Instagram story.

On Friday night, the new Dancing with the Stars host shared a mirror selfie from the evening; while some commented on her stunning red dress, some of her friends jested at her new romance.

James Kavanagh commented: “Now that’s a dress to Mark the occasion 😍.”

Meanwhile, Joanne McNally wrote: “Love the dress but what’s the mark on your leg?”

Mark also shared a snap of himself in Powerscourt Hotel on Friday night.

James commented: “Who took this pic?,” to which the comedian responded: “@jamesalankavanagh I’m like a Doireann the headlights.”

Mark hosts popular podcast Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.

Doireann and Mark’s romance comes after she split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.

