Doireann Garrihy ‘so angry and completely shook’ after terrifying incident with her dog

Doireann Garrihy has issued a warning to dog owners, after a terrifying incident with her beloved pooch Bertie.

The RTÉ 2FM star was left “completely shook” after an Alsatian, who was not wearing a muzzle, went for Bertie while she was out walking him in the park.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the popular presenter wrote: “Just went for a walk in my usual spot with Bert – a guy was walking his Alsatian off the lead with no muzzle – he went for Bertie.”

Doireann continued: “I roared so loud that the dog backed off but he was fully about to maul him. The owner said ‘my bad’.”

“I’m so angry and completely shook. This is how Ailbhe’s dog Bobby died,” she added, referring to her sister’s pooch.

“Please please PLEASE – if you know anyone who is that irresponsible with breeds like Alsatians, ask them to get a grip. It is their fault, not the dog’s fault.”

It comes just two years after Ailbhe Garrihy’s dog Bobby died following an “awful accident”.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Doireann’s sister wrote: “After an awful accident, Bobby put up a fight for his life the past few days. Yesterday, he lost his battle and went to Doggy Heaven 💔”

“Bob gave us an unforgettable 3 years of love, laughter and cuddles. He lit up our lives every single day 💙 We will love and miss you forever Bob 💙 Sleep tight xxx”