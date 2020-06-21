Doireann Garrihy shares new photos with boyfriend Paddy Wilson – as she celebrates 1 year anniversary

The couple moved in together at the beginning of lockdown

Doireann Garrihy shares new photos with boyfriend Paddy Wilson – as she...

Doireann Garrihy has shared brand new photos with her boyfriend Paddy Wilson – to mark their one year anniversary.

The 2FM presenter took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, as well as paying tribute to her dad for Father’s Day.

Sharing never before seen photos and videos with her beau on her feed, Doireann wrote: “Two celebrations today…28 years of the best Dad @eugenegarrihy 💙 1 year of the best squeeze @paddywilson_ ♥️.”

It comes just weeks after the social media star revealed she and Paddy had moved in together at the beginning of lockdown.

“The night that Leo said this is it, this is lockdown, [Paddy] was over with me and we had had a glass of wine,” she told Stellar magazine.

“So I was like, ‘Well, you can’t go anywhere now.’ ”

“It was due to be just me [living here] for a few months and then all going well, maybe he’d move in, but we’ve been thrust into it now and it’s been a great learning experience,” she explained.

