Doireann Garrihy reveals why she doesn’t ‘name and shame’ online trolls

Doireann Garrihy has revealed why she doesn’t ‘name and shame’ online trolls.

The 28-year-old recently revealed that an Instagram user criticised her 2FM Breakfast show with Eoghan McDermott – and she shared the message with her followers.

Taking to Instagram last night, Doireann addressed the criticism and thanked her followers for sending such kind messages.

“I just want to say thank you so much for all the lovely messages about the thing I shared,” she said.

“Look, I’m well able to take it,” Doireann confessed, before admitting she gets similar texts sent into 2FM while she’s live on air.

“We get texts into 2FM sometimes,” she said.

“You could be live on air talking about something really cheerful and funny and having the craic – bang – we see a text that says ‘You’re shit.’ You just have to get used to it.”

Doireann proceeded to discuss why she didn’t share the online troll’s name on her Instagram Story.

“I wouldn’t want to give that person a platform because a lot of people are just trying to get a rise out of you and I just wouldn’t want to give it to them,” she explained.

“I’m not saying this to try and sound like a saint, but I don’t know what kind of day this person is having. Maybe they’re just having the worst day of their life and they lashed out.”

“More often than not, if you reply to someone like that, they actually will go ‘You know what, I shouldn’t have said that.'”

However, the social media star also stated that she was not “excusing the behaviour.”

Doireann concluded the candid talk by advising people to tune into a different radio station if they don’t want to listen to her.

“It’s easy to be sound and it is also really easy to change stations,” she added.

