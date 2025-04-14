Doireann Garrihy reveals the moment she was CONVINCED everyone knew she was pregnant

Doireann Garrihy has revealed the moment she was CONVINCED everyone knew she was pregnant.

The radio star announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan on Friday by posting a few sweet snaps of the pair showing off a baby scan.

The parents-to-be wrote in the caption: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

After revealing the news, Doireann took to Instagram, to answer questions for a Q&A with followers.

One follower asked: “How on earth did you survive DWTS! Fairplay and congrats ❤️❤️”

Doireann replied: “There are a few story frames in this,” alongside some snaps from the week she found out the big news.

She wrote: “This was the first week l knew l was pregnant, Love Week 🥹❤️ I was

absolutely GRAND energy wise food wise etc &”

In another story, she wrote: “I then had the Late Late on the Friday and was convinced people would just KNOW I was pregnant. They did not. 😂”

Doireann confessed she also almost told stylist Clementine the news “many times,” saying: “I nearly told Clem I was pregnant, many times, but instead came up with other shit reasons as to why I didn’t like the divine things she was picking that I knew I wouldn’t feel great is 😂”

After revealing the news earlier this week, the comedian took to her regular RTÉ 2FM slot and had a brief chat about her pregnancy with co-hosts Hugh Carr and Taran O’Sullivan.

She told them: “Obviously I’ve been keeping a secret from you for the past few weeks.I wanted to just blurt it out so bad!”

“And say, ‘I am nauseous yet again, is there anymore crackers around, is there anything to be said for a few cream crackers.’”

Doireann also shared on air that “it’s mad really because I am allergic to crackers now.”

She continued: “Like I would have been a four coffees a day person and just like that I’m allergic to coffee, the smell of it, everything, tea as well, ew, just gone.”

“And also my favourite thing in the world was eggs, but ugh, I can’t eat eggs now.”

The Laughs of Your Life podcast host also admitted that her emotions have been rather high, and claimed that she’s found an “irrational hatred for things.”

“I hated my couch at home, the shape of it, the way I felt in it, it was horrendous I wanted to burn it,” said the 32-year-old.

“But anyways keeping secrets is really hard,” she said.