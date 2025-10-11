Ad
Doireann Garrihy reveals she’s about to give birth VERY soon

Doireann Garrihy | Instagram
Kendra Becker | Editor
Doireann Garrihy has revealed she’s about to give birth VERY soon.

The RTÉ star and her husband Mark Mehigan have shared their “last few days” before becoming parents on Instagram.

The couple are expecting their first child together, with Doireann set to give birth any day now.

Taking to Instagram, Doireann revealed that she had packed her hospital bags.

Sharing a photo of her bags all packed, she wrote: “Whatever is in them, is in them.”

The 33-year-old then got dressed up for a pre-baby lunch with her hubby.

Showing off her makeup on Instagram, she told her followers: “I was instructed to be ready for 12 o’clock to go for a nice lunch.”

The parents-to-be beamed in a selfie on their way to the restaurant, which Mark shared in a carousel of photos on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “The last few days before becoming a dad.”

The couple were inundated with messages of support in the comment section.

Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan | Instagram

RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan wrote: “SO exciting – my only word of advice – epidural ✨😌❤️.”

Another follower commented, “Best of luck you two/three 🥰.”

A third added: “S***s about to get real @mehiganmark but it’s unbelievably worth it, best of luck to you both.”

