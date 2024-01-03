Doireann Garrihy reveals she gets ‘ripped apart’ on social media in candid response to online abuse

Doireann Garrihy has candidly opened up about the abuse she receives online, and how she’s “ripped apart” on social media.

The Dancing with the Stars host made the confession after being sent a nasty message about the way she treats her dog Bertie.

After sharing a video of her beloved pooch, a follower replied suggesting Doireann should leave Bertie with her parents, who briefly minded her dog over Christmas this year.

Alongside a series of middle finger emojis, they wrote: “Poor Bert Doireann. Drop him below to fool in Doolin with his grandparents. They clearly are better equipped.”

Doireann then shared a screenshot of the message, and wrote: “A few people DM’d me outraged that I didn’t let Bert up on the new couch 3 days ago because he was wet after a walk… I’m guessing this is what that’s about.

“Please don’t call the DSPCA Lisa, I’ll do better,” she joked.

Hours later, Doireann returned to her Instagram Story with an update.

The 2fm presenter said: “The replies to the Bertie stuff from earlier. It’s so funny, it just reiterates that 99.9% of people online are completely normal, because the replies are hilarious being like ‘that is just bananas behaviour to interact with someone like that’. [But] that’s mild.

“It’s why opening DMs is such a lottery because that Bertie thing is so beyond mild, sometimes it can be someone ripping me apart for the way I look, my family, my relationship, my career choices, just anything I do day-to-day.

“[But[ sharing it makes you realise that the vast majority of people are normal, lovely, sound, and funny. So many of the replies today are f***ing hilarious,” she added.

Doireann, who recently announced her engagement to comedian Mark Mehigan, is currently gearing up for the return of Dancing With The Stars this weekend.

The series will return to RTÉ One this Sunday with a brand new cast of celebrities taking to the dance floor.

Check out the lineup here.