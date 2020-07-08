Doireann Garrihy reveals she cancelled her J1 after parents lost their business in the recession

The social media star wanted to stay home to help her parents out

Doireann Garrihy reveals she cancelled her J1 after parents lost their business...

Doireann Garrihy has revealed she cancelled her J1, after her parents Eugene and Clare lost their business due to the recession.

Back in 2010, the 2FM star’s parents went into voluntary liquidation after 26 years in the construction business – leaving her entire family devastated.

During a new interview with VIP magazine, Doireann was asked if she recalls a moment in her life that was a “no-laughing-matter”.

The 27-year-old replied: “I’d say when my mum and dad closed their construction company after nearly 30 years in business.”

“I was in sixth year in school and I knew something was not right. Just before Christmas we had a family meeting. We all sat down at the kitchen table and dad had his head in his hands… there was just no room for laughter.”

“I know in the grand scheme of things that your health is your wealth, but at the time it did feel like a loss. To see my dad that down was such a shock.”

“I was due to go off on a J1 but I cancelled it because I wanted to stay at home and help. Dad then started Dublin Bay Cruises and I sold the tickets from a little booth,” she explained.

During a previous interview, Doireann and her sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe said losing the construction business “was like a death in the family”.

Aoibhin said: “It sounds very ­dramatic, but that was what they did all their lives. It’s what we knew them as and all of a sudden you lose that sense of identity.”

“For us, well for me, it was a wake up call that all of a sudden you’re not your parents’ responsibility — they’re kind of yours now. Because they felt that really hard.”

Ailbhe added: “It was tough. But now five years on, the business is thriving.”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.