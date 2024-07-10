Doireann Garrihy reveals ‘nerves’ as she plans to leave Ireland for lengthy stint

Doireann Garrihy had admitted she’s been struggling with nerves before she heads off travelling.

Following her departure from RTÉ 2FM in May, the presenter has decided to make use of her spare time by heading off on the trip of a lifetime with her fiancé Mark Mehigan.

The couple, who are set to tie the knot in October, will be away for six weeks – which is the longest Doireann has ever been away from home.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Doireann & Friends, the former 2FM host revealed how they finally booked their departure flights after toying with the idea for weeks.

Doireann told listeners: “I’ve been nervous about it, because I’ve just never done that length of a stint away before.

“There’s of course these kind of feelings like ‘at this age and stage of my life, is this the right thing to do? ‘

“But I just think I’ve really reached the point now where there’s no time like the present.”

The Dancing with the Stars host confirmed they will be leaving in two weeks, and said: “I’m getting really excited now to get organised — there’s just so much to be done before we do.”

“I just want to be able to go [and] really throw ourselves into it without worrying about anything back home. We’re going in two weeks time and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Doireann revealed her plans to rough it by only bringing one wheelie bag for the trip, and said she wanted to “look the part as well as actually live the experience”.

The news comes after the 32-year-old hosted her final 2FM Breakfast show with Donnacha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan on Friday, May 31st, after five years at the station.

Speaking on a previous episode of her podcast Doireann and Friends, the broadcaster got emotional as she shared the “gut feeling” that lead to her quitting 2FM.

Speaking at the start of the episode, Doireann said: “I haven’t thought about what it’s going to be like not working with Donncha and Carl every day anymore.

“I don’t want to go there because there’s nothing worse than a blubbering radio presenter so I’m going to try my best to hold it together…”

“Thank you to anyone who’s listening who’s been on the radio journey with me. I’m going to miss you so much. The listeners are what makes it.”

Struggling to hold back tears, she continued: “Ah… I’m getting emotional. The listeners are what makes it and… I’m such a loser half crying on my own here.”

“It’s been, through thick and thin, just the best experience.”

“But it is time for me to move on and I really feel that in my gut. You know when you have a gut feeling – you simply can’t ignore it.”

“And my gut has never sent me wrong before, be it career stuff, personal life stuff, whatever… it’s never set me wrong and I’ve always used it as my guide.

“This decision has been no different. So here we go – new chapter, new venture,” she added.

Alongside Doireann, The 2 Johnnies also recently announced their exit from the station, as well as Jennifer Zamparelli and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Following her exit from 2FM, it was reported that Doireann was considering a move to London with her comedian beau Mark after they tie the knot in October.

The couple are set to wed at The K Club in Co. Kildare, which is bound to be a star-studded occasion.

Aside from her work at 2FM, Doireann hosts two successful podcasts of her own, The Laughs Of Your Life and Doireann and Friends.

She is also a well-known influencer with over 328k followers on Instagram, working with brands like Centra and Bank of Ireland.

As for her TV work, Doireann co-hosts RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars with Jennifer Zamparelli.

While the series is yet to be green lit for another season, show boss Larry Bass has already confirmed he wants both stars to return.