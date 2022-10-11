Doireann Garrihy reveals how she got over her ‘horrendous’ breakup

Doireann Garrihy has revealed how she got over her “horrendous” breakup earlier this year.

The RTÉ 2FM star split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Doireann candidly shared how she got over their split after a follower asked her for breakup advice.

The former couple were living together at the time, and shared a dog named Bertie.

The 30-year-old said: “Break-ups are horrendous no matter what happens, no matter who makes the decision, you are allowed to feel s**t.”

“It puts question marks over everything, ‘Oh God, where am I, what am I doing?’

“For me I make sure to get out into nature for at least an hour a day. That’s an annoying answer, I know it is because you’re like, ‘F*** off’.

“But actually it was key for me to feel better. I would do at least an hour every day with Bert [her dog].”

“Surround yourself with the people you know lift you up, is that your family, your oldest friends?”

“Make plans with those people and you might not feel like you’re getting better every day because one day you’re fine, and one day you’re bawling but you are healing.

“Time is the best and only healer,” she added.

Doireann wrote over the post: “I also think you need to go through the stage of it constantly being on your mind…”

“You’ll get to a point where you’re sick of mulling it over and then you can actively try to heal.”

The Dublin native shared a rare insight into her personal life after she was recently announced as Nicky Byrne’s replacement on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Doireann will co-host the series with Jennifer Zamparelli when it returns in January 2023.