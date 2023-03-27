Doireann Garrihy reveals how she avoided negativity during her time on Dancing with the Stars

Doireann Garrihy has revealed how she avoided negativity during her time on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The TV presenter is currently enjoying a much-needed break in Marbella, following the success of her first season as co-host of the series alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

In a post shared on Instagram, Doireann got candid about her time on DWTS, admitting she feared she would do a “s***e job” on the show.

She wrote: “Now that I’m on hols and slowing down, the nostalgia is kicking in. From getting the job back in September up to last Sunday… everything has revolved around DWTS.”

“I know I haven’t been that active on Instagram in terms of talking to the camera, I’ve weirdly felt like sharing too much or being too comfortable about it all would jinx me and I would do a shite job on the show.”

Doireann then revealed she avoided seeing any negative comments about her on the show by steering clear of Twitter, where public commentary can often be vicious.

“I also haven’t been on Twitter since before the show started… best decision ever,” she continued, before thanking her followers for all the support they showed her.

“But Instagram comments and DMs have been NOTHING but positive. So grateful, thank you so much.”

“I feel like I’ve come a long way since the Snapchat days. Snapchat me could never have dreamt of any of this,” Doireann gushed.

“Anyway, just an emotional brain dump. I’m so excited for the next chapter of projects. SECRECT PROJECTS GIRLIES,” she teased.