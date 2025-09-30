Doireann Garrihy reveals her final 2FM show date ahead of maternity leave

Doireann Garrihy has revealed she will host her final 2FM show this week, before she goes on maternity leave.

The popular presenter is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan, and is due to give birth in a matter of weeks.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Doireann confirmed she only has three shows left before she goes on leave, as she invited listeners to tune in.

Sharing a selfie from the studio, she wrote: “Just 3 shows to go 🥹 ❤️ Join me ❤️ @rte2fm.”

Last week, Doireann’s husband Mark Mehigan confirmed that they know their baby’s gender, but are yet to share it publicly.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, the comedian said while they found out if they were having a boy or a girl, they are still undecided on a name.

However, the Dublin native admitted it definitely won’t be an Irish name like Doireann’s.

“I think with baby names, it’s a tricky one,” he said.

“In 2025 I’m sure a lot of people would expect us to go for for a really Irish name but at the end of the day, I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like people have gotten very fast and loose with the aul fada and the interpretation of baby names.

“People are just calling them their kids stuff like Howard and then throwing in a few random fadas.

“We are wide open to suggestions and to names,” he continued.

“I heard a really good bit of advice. somebody said to me the best way to approach naming a baby is two yeses one no. So unless the both of us are on board it’s a no.”

Speaking about fatherhood for the first time, Mark admitted he’s trying to take everything as it comes.

When asked if nerves have kicked in, he said: “I’m really lucky. I feel really privileged that we have the opportunity and again I’m just taking it by the day.”

“Myself and Doireann are incredibly blessed and I am not arrogant enough to think that I have any understanding of what’s coming down the line.

“My approach is just expecting the unexpected and myself and Doireann are going to do everything we can.”

The 33-year-old is best known for hosting his popular podcast Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast, which he has also taken to the stage with a series of live shows.

When asked how they’re going to balance work with parenthood, Mark explained: “We’re taking everything one day at a time. Expectations and plans for me are the sort of enemy of happiness so I tend to take it one day at a time.”

“The beauty of it is, in theory – in between changing nappies and doing everything else I can do to help our baby and Doireann, I will.

“I don’t think I can envision myself taking a huge amount of time off as such but we will see.”

On whether they’ll be sharing their baby online, Mark also admitted nothing is set in stone yet.

“Myself and Doireann at the moment are taking things day-by-day. Today, the biggest discussion that we’re having is the wallpaper and whether or not Doireann will trust me to wallpaper the nursery,” he said.

“We’re not making any big decisions in advance. we’re not parents yet – we don’t know how it feels. We will take everything one day at a time.”