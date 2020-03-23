Doireann Garrihy posts emotional message amid COVID-19 pandemic

Doireann Garrihy has posted an emotional message about her struggles during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The social media star has revealed that she has felt “overwhelmed” by the changes that the outbreak of COVID-19 is making to her life.

The 2FM presenter posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, explaining that she was having a rough weekend.

“I came off the air (on Friday) and I was like ‘Oh, it’s a quarter past nine, and I have all day today, all day Saturday, all day Sunday, to basically just think and have no plans,'” she admitted.

“As someone who’s always busy and loves to be busy, I got totally overwhelmed by the thoughts of it,” she explained.

“And just the thoughts of everyone who is sick or is going to be sick, losing jobs, just completely hit me.”

The RTÉ 2fm presenter discussed how she realised it is ok to feel emotional during this time.

“None of us knows how to deal with a global pandemic,” she confessed.

“It’s okay to feel emotions that we’re not necessarily comfortable with,” she added.

Doireann finished her candid message by advising people not to be constantly on their mobile devices.

“It’s so important that we put our phones away for chunks of time during all of this,” she told her followers.

