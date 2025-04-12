Doireann Garrihy opens up about pregnancy so far: ‘Keeping secrets is hard’

Doireann Garrihy has opened up about her “weird” pregnancy symptoms so far and shared that “keeping secrets is hard.”

The radio star announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan on Friday by posting a few sweet snaps of the pair showing off a baby scan.

The parents-to-be wrote in the caption: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

After revealing the news, the comedian took to her regular RTÉ 2FM slot and had a brief chat about her pregnancy with co-hosts Hugh Carr and Taran O’Sullivan.

She told them: “Obviously I’ve been keeping a secret from you for the past few weeks.I wanted to just blurt it out so bad!”

“And say, ‘I am nauseous yet again, is there anymore crackers around, is there anything to be said for a few cream crackers.'”

Doireann also shared on air that “it’s mad really because I am allergic to crackers now.”

She continued: “Like I would have been a four coffees a day person and just like that I’m allergic to coffee, the smell of it, everything, tea as well, ew, just gone.”

“And also my favourite thing in the world was eggs, but ugh, I can’t eat eggs now.”

The Laughs of Your Life podcast host also admitted that her emotions have been rather high, and claimed that she’s found an “irrational hatred for things.”

“I hated my couch at home, the shape of it, the way I felt in it, it was horrendous I wanted to burn it,” said the 32-year-old.

“But anyways keeping secrets is really hard,” she said and got back into the drive time show.

Soon after announcing her pregnancy, Doireann took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video dancing around with her beloved dog, Bertie.

She captioned the clip: “When you’ve shared your news and can finally be yourself again😂.”

Doireann and Mark tied the knot in December 2024 followed by a lavish reception at the K Club in Co. Kildare.

The event was attended by family, friends, and notable figures from the Irish entertainment industry.

The bride stunned in a dress by Australian-based designer Christie Nicole , crafted from a textured ostrich feather tulle.

The RTÉ star was walked down the aisle by her father Eugene, and her two older sisters, Aoibhin and Ailbhe, were her bridesmaids.