Doireann Garrihy opens up about her split from Paddy Wilson: ‘There’s no point in dwelling on it’

Doireann Garrihy has opened up about her split from Paddy Wilson.

The RTÉ 2FM star and her boyfriend of three years called it quits earlier this year, after moving in together in March 2020.

Speaking about their breakup, the 30-year-old told Evoke: “Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t, there’s no point in dwelling on it.”

The Laughs Of Your Life podcast host added: “I’m focused on work and enjoying myself and I’m very much at that age where hens and 30 birthdays are every second weekend so I’m kept busy.”

Doireann also revealed what she is looking for in a potential partner, saying: “I’m very busy and I love to be busy, so someone who is also busy and loves to be busy but when you have the downtime you can make the most of it.”

“I mean personality-wise, someone who’s up for the craic and is kind.”

Doireann and Paddy were first publicly linked in December of 2019.

Love Island 2019 winner Greg O’Shea later outed their relationship, accidentally bringing it up during the 2FM Breakfast Show.

It comes after fans claimed Greg and Doireann would make a “cute couple”.