Doireann Garrihy opens up about her love life amid rumours she’s dating comedian Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy has opened up about her love life, amid rumours she’s dating comedian Mark Mehigan.

The new Dancing with the Stars host enjoyed a romantic night in the luxury Powerscourt Hotel with Mark last week, after splitting from Paddy Wilson earlier this year.

In a new interview with The Irish Independent, Doireann revealed she’s been focusing on herself this year, and she’s enjoyed spending time on her own.

Doireann Garrihy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

The 30-year-old said: “My romance really is Dancing with the Stars. This whole year I have just been focused on friends and enjoying myself and because of that I have struck a better balance of working hard but also enjoying myself.”

“I think my 30s inspired that. Naturally, I love being on my own and I wouldn’t have any qualms about going for lunch on my own or spending a whole Sunday alone.”

“It is so much more normal and accepted to be single when you are 30 and to not panic. Luckily, I have never been someone who has been dead-set like, ‘If I am not engaged by 28 what will my life be?’ I have never been like that.”

“I have never even envisioned a wedding — if it happens, it happens. I love being busy and I love work,” the RTÉ 2FM presenter added.

It comes after Doireann shared photos and videos from her night with Mark to her Instagram Stories.

She shared a video of the camera panning around the lobby of the Powerscourt Hotel, which was decked out for Christmas, writing: “My favourite weekend of the year, one before Christmas… @powerscourthotel 😍”

In another video, Doireann shared a glimpse at their hotel room, penning: “I’m sick of myself playing Christmas songs on my stories but here we are 😂. This room 🥹😍.”

She then shared a snap of herself enjoying a glass of prosecco, which Mark also shared on his Instagram story.

On Friday night, the new Dancing with the Stars host shared a mirror selfie from the evening; while some commented on her stunning red dress, some of her friends jested at her new romance.

James Kavanagh commented: “Now that’s a dress to Mark the occasion 😍”, and Joanne McNally wrote: “Love the dress but what’s the mark on your leg?”

Mark also shared a snap of himself in Powerscourt Hotel on Friday night.

James commented: “Who took this pic?,” to which the comedian responded: “@jamesalankavanagh I’m like a Doireann the headlights.”

Mark hosts popular podcast Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.

