Doireann Garrihy confirms her romance with comedian Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy has confirmed her romance with Mark Mehigan.

The new Dancing with the Stars host first sparked rumours she’s dating the comedian last month, after the pair enjoyed a night away together at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

Adding fuel to speculation, the RTÉ 2FM Breakfast presenter was then spotted on a romantic stroll with her rumoured beau in Dún Laoghaire, and later supported Mark at his penultimate gig of the year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Doireann confirmed her relationship with Mark.

Sharing a carousel of photos of her festive celebrations, she wrote: “It’s been a time ✨.”

In one sweet snap, Doireann and Mark are seen posing in front of the Christmas tree in Powerscourt Hotel, where they recently spent a romantic evening together.

The photo is similar to that of Mark’s solo Instagram shot in the hotel – which was posted at the time the couple soft launched their relationship.

Some of Doireann’s famous friends previously hinted at her new romance when she shared a photo of her outfit from the romantic occasion on Instagram.

James Kavanagh commented: “Now that’s a dress to Mark the occasion .”

Meanwhile, Joanne McNally jokingly wrote: “Love the dress but what’s the mark on your leg?”

Doireann recently spoke to Irish Country Magazine about how she’s happier than ever in her 30s, and how she’s enjoying success in both her professional life and her love life.

Doireann told the magazine: “Romantic love wasn’t part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can’t plan for that kind of thing.”

Doireann and Mark’s romance comes after she split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.

The comedian hosts popular podcast The Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.