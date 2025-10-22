Doireann Garrihy ‘beyond grateful’ to hospital staff as she admits her newborn daughter had ‘quite the voyage’

Doireann Garrihy has said she is “beyond grateful” to the staff at the Rotunda Hospital, after welcoming her first child.

The RTÉ star welcomed a baby girl named Rosie with her husband Mark Mehigan earlier this week.

After sharing the news of their daughter’s arrival, the new mum has confessed Rosie had “quite the voyage” into the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Doireann shared a picture of herself in hospital.

She wrote: “Rosie had quite the voyage for herself 😌 So beyond grateful to @rotundahospital and just how minded we feel.”

In another post, Doireann shared a sweet snap of Rosie in an acorn babygro.

Proud new dad Mark has also shared more photos with their newborn baby Rosie.

The comedian shared two photos of the proud parents beaming alongside their daughter, alongside the caption: “This is what it’s all about.”

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in April, months after they got married last December.

The couple tied the knot at a local church in Straffan, before hosting their wedding reception at The K Club in Co. Kildare.

The five-star resort isn’t too far from where the couple live in Castleknock, in the home Doireann purchased back in 2022.