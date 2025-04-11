Doireann Garrihy announces she’s expecting her first child with husband Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Friday morning.

Posting photos holding their baby scan, the parents-to-be wrote: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet. 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

The news comes after the 2FM presenter married her comedian beau Mark Mehigan last December, one year after announcing their engagement.

The couple tied the knot at a local church in Straffan, before hosting their wedding reception at The K Club in Co. Kildare.

The five-star resort isn’t too far from where the couple live in Castleknock, in the home Doireann purchased back in 2022.

The bride stunned in a dress by Australian-based designer Christie Nicole, crafted from a textured ostrich feather tulle.

The unique gown retails at $11,550 AUD (approx €7,000), and Doireann picked up the dress from The White Gallery boutique in Newry.

Doireann’s bridesmaids included her two sisters, Aoibhin and Ailbhe, who stunned in black satin dresses from Folkster, with matching cropped jackets.

Their dresses were the perfect fit for the couple’s winter wedding, and complimented Doireann’s unique feathered wedding gown beautifully.

The RTÉ star was walked down the aisle by her father Eugene, and supported on the day by her mother Clare.

A host of famous faces attended the bash, including Doireann’s former 2FM co-hosts Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

As for their photographer, the couple booked Anouska Proetta Brandon, a wedding photographer featured in Vogue Magazine.

When it came to decor, Doireann and Mark embraced the winter aspect of their wedding.

Rather than leaning into Christmas, the bride said she wanted the room to look like a winter wonderland, which they achieved with black candles and dark floral arrangements.

Sharing a glimpse of their decor on Instagram, Doireann wrote: “Obsessed with our black candles. I really wanted the room we had dinner in to feel Winter wonderlandy rather than Christmassy (the hotel was SO gorgeously Christmassy everywhere else)

On day two, the couple shared a sweet snap before enjoying their first breakfast as husband and wife.

They later changed for a second day of celebrations, as Doireann donned a “something blue” dress, after admitting she was “sick of wearing white”.

The couple then organised a seafood feast for their guests, a reference to Mark’s native Dalkey and Doireann’s family ties to Doolin in Co. Clare.