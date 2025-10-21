Doireann Garrihy announces birth of first child with husband Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy has announced the birth of her first child with husband Mark Mehigan.

The couple, who tied the knot at the end of last year, revealed they were expecting their first child in April.

Announcing the news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo from the delivery room, Doireann wrote: “Our baby, Rosie. A love like this we’ve never known. ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

The pair had previously revealed the name of their child wouldn’t be an Irish name like Doireann’s.

“I think with baby names, it’s a tricky one,” Mark said, speaking to the Irish Sun.

“In 2025 I’m sure a lot of people would expect us to go for for a really Irish name but at the end of the day, I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like people have gotten very fast and loose with the aul fada and the interpretation of baby names.

“People are just calling them their kids stuff like Howard and then throwing in a few random fadas.”

“We are wide open to suggestions and to names,” he continued.

“I heard a really good bit of advice. somebody said to me the best way to approach naming a baby is two yeses one no. So unless the both of us are on board it’s a no.”

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in April, sharing the news alongside photos of their baby scan.

The pair wrote: “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet. 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

The 2FM presenter married her comedian beau Mark Mehigan last December, one year after announcing their engagement.

The couple tied the knot at a local church in Straffan, before hosting their wedding reception at The K Club in Co. Kildare.

The five-star resort isn’t too far from where the couple live in Castleknock, in the home Doireann purchased back in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

The bride stunned in a dress by Australian-based designer Christie Nicole, crafted from a textured ostrich feather tulle.

The unique gown retails at $11,550 AUD (approx €7,000), and Doireann picked up the dress from The White Gallery boutique in Newry.

Doireann’s bridesmaids included her two sisters, Aoibhin and Ailbhe, who stunned in black satin dresses from Folkster, with matching cropped jackets.

Their dresses were the perfect fit for the couple’s winter wedding and complemented Doireann’s unique feathered wedding gown beautifully.