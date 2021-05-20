Doireann Garrihy admits she’s ‘exhausted’ over cancel culture on social media

The 2fm presenter says people are always "looking to trip you up"

Doireann Garrihy has admitted she finds social media “exhausting” at the moment.

During a candid chat with Mario Rosenstock on his podcast, the 29-year-old said people are “looking to trip you up no matter what you say” online.

Doireann confessed she used to feel more “free” on social media, and said: “People used to give you the benefit of the doubt.”

But now, the 2fm presenter feels like she has to second guess almost everything she puts on Instagram and Twitter.

“If I were to go onto my Stories and say, ‘I’m going to nip into Penneys for a bit’ I could get 15 messages saying, ‘You shouldn’t get things from Penneys, it’s not sustainable and it’s fast fashion.’ You can’t do anything.”

“I cycled the other day, I did a little video around my estate. I know I should have been wearing my helmet. I got 30 messages, ‘Why are you not wearing your helmet?’

“It can just get very exhausting because you second-guess every second thing. I used to just lash stuff up for the craic; nights out or if I saw something funny on Grafton Street.”

“Now I have to think about everything and I suppose Covid has just driven that on as well,” she explained.

“There’s no room anymore for little mistakes. People are either fully outraged or they say nothing.”

“It’s exhausting; you can’t win. Sometimes I’m like, if I didn’t need Twitter for work, I would definitely come off Twitter at least and then with Instagram, I wouldn’t do as much, I don’t think.”