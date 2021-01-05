The couple have been linked since October

Do the Kardashian-Jenner clan approve of Scott Disick’s relationship with Amelia Hamlin?

The Kardashian family are reportedly “super supportive” of Scott Disick’s new relationship with Amelia Hamlin.

Scott, 37, and Amelia, 19, sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

They were later papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu, but their rumoured relationship has raised a lot of eyebrows due to their 18-year age gap.

Despite public opinion, insiders have told Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenner family “really like the two of them together”.

A source said: “The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship.”

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott.”

“Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows,” the insider added.

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Scott’s rumoured romance with Amelia comes after he officially split from Sofia Richie last summer, after three years of dating.

In recent weeks, fans have also called for Scott to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

However in recent years, Scott and Kourtney have grown closer – and fans are now eager for them to give their romance another chance.

Back in November, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him,” the insider added.