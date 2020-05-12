DJ Diplo surprises fans by announcing birth of baby son

Diplo has surprised fans by announcing he’s become a father for the third time.

The 41-year-old has welcomed a baby boy with model Jevon King, and both mother and child are “super healthy and happy”.

Posting a video of his newborn son on Instagram, Diplo wrote: “So I had an entire ass baby during quarantine. I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me.”

“But also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders.”

“His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I’m going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown,” he added.

The superstar DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, already shares two kids – Lockett and Lazer – with his ex Kathryn Lockhart.

