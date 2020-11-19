DJ Diplo denies ‘revenge porn’ claim – after woman files restraining order against him

The music producer has been accused of 'distributing revenge porn'

Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, has denied claims he distributed revenge porn “designed to humiliate” a woman.

The American DJ has been accused of “distributing revenge porn” by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing a woman that filed a restraining order against him.

In response to the allegations, Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client.

In a statement, he said: “Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so.”

“To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end,” he added.

The woman, who has not been named, was granted a temporary restraining order against Diplo this week in Los Angeles.

In a statement shared with E! News, the woman’s attorney Lisa Bloom said: “I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights.”

“After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

During an interview with The Daily Beast, Lisa Bloom claimed the DJ is in possession of an explicit image of the woman.

The celebrity attorney has alleged the image was posted online, after the woman publicly accused Diplo of filming sexual activity without her consent in a Twitter thread.

The woman then filed for legal protection “to block Diplo from distributing revenge porn” that is “designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward.”