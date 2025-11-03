DJ Carey jailed for five-and-a-half years for multiple counts of fraud and forgery

DJ Carey has been jailed for five-and-a-half years for defrauding people by falsely claiming he had cancer and needed money for treatment.

After the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the former Irish hurler had cheated 22 people out of about €400,000, he was remanded in custody last Friday. Over €44,000 has been reimbursed.

Judge Martin Nolan informed the court that he could not think of a more heinous scam and claimed that the 54-year-old had taken advantage of people’s kindness.

The court was informed by Carey’s defence attorney that he had experienced a dramatic decline and was now considered a pariah.

The 54-year-old had been scheduled to stand trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in July, but the prosecutor indicated a jury would not be required as Carey had entered a guilty plea.

The former Kilkenny hurler entered guilty pleas in July to 10 counts of dishonestly convincing people to send him money after he fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances for treatment.

The court was informed that one count of dishonestly enticing someone to give him money was being dropped, and the sentencing judge would evaluate the other counts.

The indictment contains two charges of using a fake document to trick someone into believing it to be authentic.

This indictment covers the years 2014–2022.

The trial, which was initially scheduled for four weeks, was expected to include testimony from about 28 witnesses for the prosecution.

During the short arraignment, the hurler only said “guilty” to the ten counts that were presented to him.

DJ Carey’s defence attorney, Colman Cody SC, stated that although the case involves making a false cancer claim, Carey did have “genuinely significant” health difficulties and needed heart surgery last summer.

In addition to this, counsel asked that legal aid be extended and a psychological report be prepared for the sentencing date.