DIY SOS team ‘devastated’ by the death of seven-year-old Josh Parsons

A young boy who appeared on DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland last month has sadly passed away.

Seven-year-old Josh Parsons, who had Smith-Magennis Syndrome, died on Monday at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

According to a notice on RIP.ie, Josh “peacefully slipped away in the loving arms of his heartbroken parents” Jen and Glen.

The news comes just weeks after Josh appeared on an episode of RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, which saw the team adapt his family’s home to suit their needs.

In a statement this morning, the DIY SOS team said they were “devastated” to hear of Josh’s death.

They said: “Baz Ashmawy, the entire #diysosirl team & community of volunteers, and everyone at Motive Television are devastated to hear of the loss of young Josh Parsons, son to Jen and Glen, who were at the centre of our Longwood episode earlier this year.”

“Josh was a fighter and an inspiring young boy, and his family did him proud in every step of his tragically short life.”

“Our hearts go out to Jen, Glen and Ryan, and their entire network of family, friends and neighbours in Longwood, Co. Meath. May Josh rest in peace.”