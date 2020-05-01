The animated classic was released in 1997

Disney are working on a live-action remake of Hercules

Disney are reportedly working on a live-action remake of Hercules.

The animated classic was released in 1997, and is considered one of the company’s most beloved films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, will produce the much-anticipated remake.

The project is said to be in the very early stages, and no casting decisions have been made as of yet.

The film is based on a young man named Hercules, who discovers he is the son of the Greek God, Zeus, and goes on a journey to fulfil his destiny.

Tate Donovan voiced the animated protagonist back in 1997, while Danny DeVito voiced Hercules’ mentor Philoctetes.

The news comes after an online petition was set up for Ariana Grande to play the role of Megara, Hercules’ love interest.

Ariana sang one of the film’s songs ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ during The Disney Family Singalong last month.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: