Diddy settles lawsuit with ex Cassie who accused him of alleged rape and abuse

Rapper Diddy has settled the federal lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend Cassie who accused him of alleged rape and abuse – just one day after the lawsuit was filed.

The rapper had vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off for over a decade, before they separated for good in October 2018.

The MailOnline has reported that both artists have now made statements announcing that they have settled the lawsuit, however, no specific details on the settlement have been revealed.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” the R&B singer said.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, announced: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Cassie and Diddy have reached a settlement one day after lawsuit was filed, The New York Times reports. pic.twitter.com/HscnuIiws2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 18, 2023

This comes after a recent report by The New York Times had revealed that the R&B singer had accused the rapper of alleged rape and repeated physical abuse.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a legal document that was filed in Manhattan’s Federal District Court: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In the lawsuit, the 37-year-old claimed that Diddy allegedly controlled and abused her for over a decade.

The lawsuit accused Diddy of allegedly threatening to suppress her music if she did not obey his “violent” orders.

The suit explained that the mother-of-two never went to the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

The 54-year-old had denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations” against him.

In response to the suit, a lawyer for the rapper, Ben Brafman, said: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

Cassie just filed a lawsuit against Diddy for years of abuse, sexual assault, violence and sex trafficking among other disturbing claims: pic.twitter.com/HDMWdfFtC8 — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) November 16, 2023

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said the two parties had spoken before the suit was filed. He said: “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts.”