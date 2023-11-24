Diddy accused of alleged sexual assault in second lawsuit

Rapper Diddy has been accused of alleged sexual assault in a second lawsuit filed against him.

Diddy, real name Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has denied these claims.

The allegations come just days after the rapper settled his lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of alleged rape and abuse.

The court documents obtained by PEOPLE, revealed that a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused the 54-year-old of drugging and raping her when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Attorneys for the plaintiff claimed that she was the victim of “revenge porn” after the music mogul allegedly recorded the incident and shared the tape with others in the music industry.

A spokesperson for the rapper told the publication: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible.”

“Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” the source added.

Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s lawyer, Jonathan Goldhirsh, told PEOPLE that the victim had already heard of Diddy’s alleged “mistreatment of women” at the time that she met him, and was cautious around him.

When they went on a date, which the plaintiff claimed she “reluctantly” agreed to, she says she was allegedly drugged after leaving her drink at the table with Diddy and soon “couldn’t independently stand or walk.”

The lawsuit alleged that: “Days later, a male friend revealed to her that he had viewed the ‘sex tape’ along with other men.”

“Horrified, Ms. Dickerson asked how many others saw it, to which he responded, ‘everyone.’”

The woman claimed the assault led to a decline in her mental health, causing her to drop out of college and never receive her degree.

Her attorney Michelle Caiola, a partner at Phillips & Associates, PLLC. said: “We are privileged to assist our client, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, as she courageously steps forward in an effort to hold Mr. Combs to account.”

“Everyone deserves to be heard and Combs should not be immune from liability because of his wealth and public stature.”

These allegations come just days after the rapper settled his lawsuit with his ex Cassie who also accused him of alleged sexual assault.

A report by The New York Times had revealed that the R&B singer had accused the rapper of alleged rape and repeated physical abuse.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a legal document that was filed in Manhattan’s Federal District Court: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In the lawsuit, the 37-year-old claimed that Diddy allegedly controlled and abused her for over a decade.

The lawsuit accused Diddy of allegedly threatening to suppress her music if she did not obey his “violent” orders.

The suit explained that the mother-of-two never went to the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

The 54-year-old had denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations” against him.

In response to the suit, a lawyer for the rapper, Ben Brafman, said: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

Cassie just filed a lawsuit against Diddy for years of abuse, sexual assault, violence and sex trafficking among other disturbing claims: pic.twitter.com/HDMWdfFtC8 — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) November 16, 2023

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said the two parties had spoken before the suit was filed. He said: “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts.”