Diddy accused of alleged rape and abuse by ex Cassie in new lawsuit

Diddy has been accused of alleged rape and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a new lawsuit.

The rapper has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off for over a decade, before they separated for good in October 2018.

The pair met in the early 2000s, after Cassie was signed to his Bad Boy Records label, and were first romantically linked in 2007.

A new report by The New York Times has revealed that the R&B singer has accused the rapper of alleged rape and repeated physical abuse.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a legal document that was filed in Manhattan’s Federal District Court: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In the lawsuit, the 37-year-old claims that Diddy allegedly controlled and abused her for over a decade.

The lawsuit accuses Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, of allegedly threatening to suppress her music if she did not obey his “violent” orders.

The suit explains that the mother-of-two never went to the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

Diddy has denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations” against him.

In response to the suit, a lawyer for Mr. Combs, Ben Brafman, said: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said the parties had spoken before the suit was filed. He said: “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts.”