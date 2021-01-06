Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s engagement in doubt

The KUTWK star was spotted wearing a huge diamond on THAT finger

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rekindled their romance after growing close in lockdown, and recently sparked engagement rumours.

Last month, the KUWTK star was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger, as she spent time with her basketball beau and their daughter True in Boston.

Despite the speculation, a source has told Entertainment Tonight that Tristan has not popped the question yet, as they have been focusing on making their long-distance relationship work.

“Khloe and Tristan aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now,” the insider told the publication.

The source explained that following Tristan’s recent move to the Boston Celtics, Khloe has to go “back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston”.

“They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising True together and be the best parents that they can be as always.”

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.