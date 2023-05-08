Dianna Agron addresses past speculation about her relationship with Taylor Swift

Dianna Agron has addressed past speculation about her relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Glee star and the singer were close friends who hung out regularly between 2011 and 2012, but some fans were convinced that their relationship was more than platonic.

Swifties also believe Taylor’s song ‘Wonderland’ is about Dianna.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Dianna was asked how she felt about her and Taylor being “shipped,” or “made out by the media and some fans to be in a relationship”.

The actress, 37, replied: “That is so interesting. I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

Dianna was also asked about her influence on Taylor’s hit song ’22’, which featured on the album ‘Red’.

She said: “Me? Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”