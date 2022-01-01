Desperate Housewives teases revival series

It looks like there could be a Desperate Housewives revival series in 2022!

The popular show ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2012, and it followed the lives of a close-knit group of women living in Wisteria Lane – a seemingly perfect neighbourhood that hid many secrets, crimes, forbidden romances and domestic struggles.

On New Year’s Eve, the official Twitter account for the show shared a new photo of the housewives, and wrote: “*Desperately* waiting for 2022.”

Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria starred in the original series, with Vanessa Williams joining the cast in season seven.

Eva, who played Gabrielle Solis in the show, said back in October that a revival could be on the card and that she would be “the first to sign up” for it.

The actress told Radio Times: “I mean, we ended the series with [Gaby] going off to start her own business. So I’d love to pick up and see like how she’s grown that business. Is she, you know, Kris Jenner? Just fabulous and flying all over the world and managing all of these businesses.”

“I would love to think up and and see where her children are and what are they doing, and how did they turn out?” she added.

“I think because you know back then, we did eight years of 24 episodes. I mean that’s a lot. Now you get a series with six episodes or five episodes. We had so many episodes per year that [creator Marc Cherry] felt like he exhausted every storyline, like I couldn’t sleep with one more person on that street.”

“I feel like he just felt like it’s run its course but, I always talk to Marc. I was actually talking to him the other day and we both just think there’s so much more to do there and I would be the first to sign up if he did anything.”