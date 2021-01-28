Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy among the top shows joining new Disney+ service

Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy among the top shows joining new Disney+...

Disney+ have announced a host of new TV shows and movies joining their platform as part of their new entertainment section.

On February 23, the streaming giant will launch their ‘Star’ brand, bringing some classic flicks as well as brand new originals to the site each month.

Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said of the new section: “Star will be an integral part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and even more exciting.”

“The arrival of hundreds of TV series and movies including our exclusive Star Originals will make Disney+ the premier destination for high-quality entertainment with something for everyone.

“Needless to say, all this comes with parental controls to give parents that peace of mind.”

The Star originals include the spin-off series to Love, Simon, and a crime thriller from the creators of Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Hit shows such a Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy will also be joining the platform, as well as popular movies Pretty Woman and The Devil Wears Prada.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Star platform:

Star Originals

Big Sky (crime thriller)

Love, Victor (Love, Simon spin-off series)

Solar Opposites (Adult animated sitcom)

Helstrom (drama series)

Fan favourite TV series

Grey’s Anatomy

Desperate Housewives

How I Met Your Mother

Modern Family

Glee

24

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The X-Files

Lost

Family Guy

Atlanta

black-ish

Scandal

Dollface

Prison Break

Revenge

Scream Queens

Movies

The Favourite

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Pretty Woman

The Devil Wears Prada

Moulin Rouge

Braveheart

The Fault In Our Stars

John Tucker Must Die

Deadpool 2