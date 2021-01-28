Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy among the top shows joining new Disney+ service

Disney+ have announced a host of new TV shows and movies joining their platform as part of their new entertainment section.
On February 23, the streaming giant will launch their ‘Star’ brand, bringing some classic flicks as well as brand new originals to the site each month.
Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said of the new section: “Star will be an integral part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and even more exciting.”
“The arrival of hundreds of TV series and movies including our exclusive Star Originals will make Disney+ the premier destination for high-quality entertainment with something for everyone.
“Needless to say, all this comes with parental controls to give parents that peace of mind.”
The Star originals include the spin-off series to Love, Simon, and a crime thriller from the creators of Big Little Lies and The Undoing.
Hit shows such a Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy will also be joining the platform, as well as popular movies Pretty Woman and The Devil Wears Prada.
Here’s what you can expect from the new Star platform:
Star Originals
- Big Sky (crime thriller)
- Love, Victor (Love, Simon spin-off series)
- Solar Opposites (Adult animated sitcom)
- Helstrom (drama series)
Fan favourite TV series
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Desperate Housewives
- How I Met Your Mother
- Modern Family
- Glee
- 24
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- The X-Files
- Lost
- Family Guy
- Atlanta
- black-ish
- Scandal
- Dollface
- Prison Break
- Revenge
- Scream Queens
Movies
- The Favourite
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Pretty Woman
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Moulin Rouge
- Braveheart
- The Fault In Our Stars
- John Tucker Must Die
- Deadpool 2