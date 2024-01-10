Designated Survivor actor Adan Canto dies at the age of 42

Designated Survivor actor Adan Canto has sadly died at the age of 42.

The Mexican actor was best known for his roles in The Cleaning Lady, Narcos and X-Men: Days of Future Past and Fox’s hit series Designated Survivor, alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

The father-of-two died on Monday after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

His family paid tribute to the actor on his Instagram page, posting a picture of the star alongside a quote from acclaimed writer, J.R.R Tolkien.

The quote read: “The ‘good’ of the world depends on the behaviour of an individual in circumstances which demand of him suffering and endurance far beyond the normal, demand a strength of body and mind which he does not posses.”

The caption then read: “A man who never once complained and inspired so many. We love you forever Adan 🤍”

Born and raised in Mexico, Adan wrote songs for several Mexican TV shows and films, and eventually landed on stage in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s, All About My Mother.

His first TV role was on Estado de Gracia in 2009.

His American acting debut came in the Fox crime thriller series The Following, starring Kevin Bacon, in 2013.

He went on to have roles in ABC’s sitcom Mixology, Netflix’s crime drama Narcos, Blood and Oil and Second Chance.

His first major film role was playing the superhero Sunspot in Fox’s X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

Warner Bros and Fox wrote in a joint statement about the tragic loss of the actor: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto.”

“A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honoured to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago.”

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.”

“This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Adan is survived by his wife Stephanie and their two children – Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.