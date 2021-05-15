Des Bishop’s fiancée Hannah Berner quits popular reality show

Des Bishop’s fiancée Hannah Berner has quit her popular reality show, Summer House.

The 29-year-old decided to leave the show after getting engaged to the comedian earlier this year.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Bravo star said: “This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s**t.”

“I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth.”

“As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house,” she wrote.

“These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me.”

Hannah also revealed she’s focusing on building her career as a stand-up comedian.

“Making people laugh is what brings me joy and I am so excited to announce that I will spending this summer touring my standup and telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you,” she added.

“More dates and tickets to come soon, but I cannot wait to see you all in person!!!”

Hannah, 29, got engaged to Des, 45, in February – and the couple are set to wed in August.